Buncrana Hearts win Clubman Shirts Cup Final

Photo: Soccer Donegal on Facebook

Buncrana Hearts the Clubman Shirts Cup on Saturday afternoon.

They beat Greencastle 4-0 in the decider after they led by a goal at halftime.

Eoin Murphy, Kevin Jordan, Bart Wesolowski and Kieran McDaid with the goals for the victors.

 

Top Stories

Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Report into Tony Holohan’s Trinity appointment to be published tomorrow – Taoiseach

10 April 2022
darragh o'brien
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emergency powers may be used to house Ukrainian refugees – Housing minister

10 April 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Local bus fares to be 20 percent cheaper from tomorrow

10 April 2022
tony holohan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Secondment questions continue as Holohan steps down as CMO

10 April 2022
