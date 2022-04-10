Buncrana Hearts win Clubman Shirts Cup Final

Buncrana Hearts the Clubman Shirts Cup on Saturday afternoon.
They beat Greencastle 4-0 in the decider after they led by a goal at halftime.
Eoin Murphy, Kevin Jordan, Bart Wesolowski and Kieran McDaid with the goals for the victors.
