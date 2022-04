A 20 percent reduction in bus fares on local and commuter routes, in rural areas such as Donegal is set to kick in tomorrow.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan announced the the plan to cut transport fares back in February.

Bus Éireann customers in cities and towns outside of Dublin, such as Sligo and Galway, will also benefit from the lower local ticket prices.

However it’s understood the discounts won’t apply to Expressway services.