Watch: Niamh McLaughlin believes there are positives to take in Donegal Ladies National Football League final defeat

Donegal Ladies were beaten in the National Football League final on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park.

It finished 2-08 to 1-09 in favour of Meath with Niamh McLaughlin notching the goal for Donegal from the penalty spot.

Maxi Curran’s side trailed 1-06 to 1-05 at half time but couldn’t bridge that one point deficit as Niamh O’Sullivan’s goal proved the vital score as All Ireland champions Meath claimed the two point victory.

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin told Maureen O’Donnell there are positives to take in their defeat.