Donegal mother describes LUH crisis as ‘unsustainable’

A Donegal mother has described the situation in Letterkenny University Hospital as unsustainable following a weekend visit to the facility.

Kathleen’s daughter was instructed to attend the ED on Friday night and after a number of hours there, staff told her that it could be a further 14 hour wait because her health complaint wasn’t classed as urgent.

The hospital said if they left they would automatically forgo their place in the queue but Kathleen and her daughter decided to go home anyway.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Kathleen envisages the crisis facing the hospital worsening in the time ahead:

Top Stories

Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian women express gratitude to people of Donegal

11 April 2022
turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gifting turf to be outlawed

11 April 2022
Killybegs 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears over no end in sight for fish weighing crisis

11 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Locals in Castlederg urged vigilant following suspicious vehicle report

11 April 2022
