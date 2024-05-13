Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Community and voluntary groups invited to fill out Funding Application Process Questionnaire

Donegal LCDC are inviting community and voluntary groups to complete a short questionnaire, on what supports they may require to complete and submit funding applications.

It comes as difficulties have been faced by such groups in completing and submitting applications when seeking funding to deliver projects and initiatives.

This questionnaire is being issued to help identify the ways assistance and support can be provided to community and voluntary groups to guide and support them through the various application processes. 

The deadline for submission is Friday 21st June.

The questionnaire is available at: https://consult.donegal.ie/en/content/community-funding-application-process-questionnaire

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

funding application questionnaire (2) (002)
News, Top Stories

Community and voluntary groups invited to fill out Funding Application Process Questionnaire

13 May 2024
redress party
News, Top Stories

The 100% Redress Party candidates officially confirmed by returning officer

13 May 2024
irishpeople.org
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local candidate sees posters removed from Letterkenny

13 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

funding application questionnaire (2) (002)
News, Top Stories

Community and voluntary groups invited to fill out Funding Application Process Questionnaire

13 May 2024
redress party
News, Top Stories

The 100% Redress Party candidates officially confirmed by returning officer

13 May 2024
irishpeople.org
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local candidate sees posters removed from Letterkenny

13 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 May 2024
unnamed
News, Top Stories

Nomadic and BUMBLEance team up to fuel smiles across Ireland!

13 May 2024
pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vintner’s Federation of Ireland calling for government support

13 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube