Community and voluntary groups invited to fill out Funding Application Process Questionnaire

Donegal LCDC are inviting community and voluntary groups to complete a short questionnaire, on what supports they may require to complete and submit funding applications.

It comes as difficulties have been faced by such groups in completing and submitting applications when seeking funding to deliver projects and initiatives.

This questionnaire is being issued to help identify the ways assistance and support can be provided to community and voluntary groups to guide and support them through the various application processes.

The deadline for submission is Friday 21st June.

The questionnaire is available at: https://consult.donegal.ie/en/content/community-funding-application-process-questionnaire