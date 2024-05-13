N13 closed between Kilross Junction and McClay’s Corner in Stranorlar

Update – Gardai say the road will be closed until 6pm this evening to allow the ESB carry out necessary repairs.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 1pm this afternoon on the Letterkenny Road in Stranorlar.

The incident involved damage to an ESB pole, and he road has temporarily closed to through traffic to allow repairs take place. Diversions are in place, with local access only.

No serious injuries have been reported.