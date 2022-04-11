Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rian O’Neill gets ban overturned

Rian O’Neill has won his appeal against the one game ban handed down after the Donegal Armagh league game at the O’Donnell Park.

It means the Orchard county’s star man can line out when the sides clash again in the quarter final of the championship in Ballybofey on Sunday 24th April.

The Central Competitions Control Committee  had included O’Neill  on the suspended list after referee Paddy Neilan named Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Aidan Nugent in his match report.

That trio are still awaiting the outcome of their appeals.

Donegal will be without Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee for the game in under two weeks time as  Donegal opted not appeal the bans for their involvement in the skirmishes in Letterkenny.

