Preparatory work underway for improvements to island roads

Preparatory work is underway for improvements to non-county island roads for this year.

Tenders have been issued and are expected back in the coming weeks.

The condition of non-county roads on Donegal’s Offshore Islands has been the focus of attention for a number of years now.

With support and collaboration between the Island Representatives, Elected Members and Officials from the Department of Rural and Community Development, Donegal County Council developed and adopted a Policy for Island Roads during 2021.

The thrust of this Policy was to allow non-county island roads, that were being used by the public, to be taken in charge by the Council after the Department agreed to fully fund resurfacing works prior to the roads being taken over.

Department officials and Council staff engaged early in 2022 to identify roads that were eligible under new Policy culminating in an announcement on 9th March of €2.09 million in funding.

This will allow for repair of 14 non-county roads which is set to bring huge benefits to both locals and tourists visiting the Islands.

