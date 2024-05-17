Creeslough, Ballybofey, Buncrana and Glenties included in latest ‘Town Teams’ announcement

Donegal is to benefit from the latest round of funding under the government’s Town Teams programme.

Creeslough, Ballybofey and Buncrana will each receive €10,000.

Meanwhile, Glenties is one of the towns selected to complete Town Centre First plans this year.

Our Rural Future: Minister Humphreys announces towns to receive funding under the Town Centre First Town Team Support Fund

Investment for 68 Town Teams nationwide

Funding will support communities to establish or develop Town Teams where they are not already well established.

Minister Humphreys: This is about addressing challenges such as vacancy and dereliction; Making our rural towns more vibrant places

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today announced a new initiative to support our Town Teams.

The first ever Town Team Support Fund will deliver funding for communities that have never had a Town Team before.

The investment will also assist towns that are only recently established.

A total of 68 towns will be supported with €10,000 in funding per town.

The funding may be used to support the establishment and/or development of town teams where they are not already well established, and to better understand the unique features of towns. The projects will be managed by the DRCD-funded Town Regeneration Officers across the country.

In announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“I’m delighted today to announce the first ever dedicated investment in our Town Teams.

“This is all about tackling vacancy, combatting dereliction and breathe new life into our town centres.

“Through this initiative, we are recognising the importance of having vibrant towns, which are places to live in, work in, visit, and raise a family in.

“Town teams are key to rural regeneration and I am delighted that this funding will support the development of these teams and the creation of teams where they currently don’t exist.

“Amongst other things, these Town Teams play a vital role in helping communities access the wide range of funding available from my Department under various schemes”

This funding follows on from the recent announcement of €780,000 which will support the development of a Town Centre First Plan in a further 26 towns. These plans represent the communities own vision for the future of their towns.

To find out more about the Town Centre First policy, the Town Centre First Suite of Supports 2024 and how towns can become involved, visit www.towncentrefirst.ie.