Motorists urged to familiarise themselves with Strabane Lifford Half Marathon arrangements

Motorists planning journeys through Strabane and Lifford this Sunday are being warned to expect some minor traffic disruption.

An estimated 1,200 runners will take to the streets for the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon.

Diversions and road closures will be in place an hour before the race starts at 9.30am at Meetinghouse Street and until it finishes at the Melvin Race Track where the last runners will come in at around 12.30pm.

The Half Marathon will travel along the following roads and traffic may be affected: Meetinghouse Street, Main Street, Railway Street, Dock Street, Canal Street, Derry Road, A5 Barnhill, A38 Lifford Road, N15 Urney Road, Great Northern Link Junction, Orchard Road, Melmount Road, Ballycolman Road and Ballycolman Estate.  

Commuters are being requested to, where possible, avoid travelling along the affected route during the event and if they must do so to follow the signed diversions and allow some extra time for your journey.

The N15 southbound lane between Lifford and Clady will be closed from 8.30am – 1pm and diversions will be in place.

There will be no parking at Melvin Sports Complex and there will be designated Half Marathon Parking for participants at Canal Street Car Park, directly behind the Alley Theatre and a short walk to the race meeting point at the Melvin Sports Complex.

Other available car parks are John Wesley Street, Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street and Butcher Street.

