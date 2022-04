An Inishowen Councillor has warned that the peninsula is not going to be left behind when it comes to tourism.

A presentation by Explore Inishowen at this weeks Municipal District meeting has led to calls for the body to be funded by Donegal Tourism.

Something Councillor Martin McDermott says he will push for ahead of this years Council Budget.

Councillor McDermott says there needs to be an even allocation of tourism funding across the county: