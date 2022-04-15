Danny Lafferty and Patrick McEleney react as Derry City suffer first league defeat of the season

Derry City were beaten for the first time this season in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side were beaten 2-1 in the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

James Akintunde gave the Candystripes the lead on 30 minutes before second half goals from Shane Farrell and Brian McManus earned Shels all three points.

The defeat coupled with Shamrock Rovers 1-0 over St Pat’s means Derry’s lead at the top is now just three points.

After the game, Derry’s Danny Lafferty spoke with Martin Holmes…

Martin also got the thoughts of Patrick McEleney…