Dublin Airport expects busiest weekend since before pandemic

Dublin Airport says it’s expecting one of it’s busiest weekends since before the Pandemic – with over 50,000 passengers a day expected to fly out of Dublin.

Airport delays due to staff shortages have been happening in Dublin over the past few weeks as demand for travel has exceeded the expectations of the industry.

Graham McQueen, Media Relations Manager with the Dublin Airport Authority, is advising passengers to arrive at the airport three and a half hours before their flight.

However he’s advising to check with your airline if you can drop bags off in advance.

