Fears landlords will leave housing market over RTB changes

There are fears that more landlords will be driven away from the housing market over new changes introduced by the Residential Tenancies Board.

Last week, legislation was introduced which requires annual registration of tenancies which will in turn will cost the landlord more money.

From August, fees will atomically accumulate for late payments.

It has led to calls on Donegal County Council to write to the Housing Department over concerns around the issue locally.

Cllr Rena Donaghey feels the move will have a negative impact on an already stretched rental market:

