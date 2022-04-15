Gardai to clamp down on speeding motorists in Inishowen

Gardai are due to clamp down on speeding motorists in Inishowen following reports of a number of incidents in the area.

The complaints relate to vehicles regularly travelling in excess of the speed limit on the Malin to Carndonagh Road and also the Carndonagh to Culdaff Road.

Gardai say that these are popular routes for pedestrians and cyclists and are urging motorists to slow down and to always ensure that they are travelling within the speed limit.

They are warning that speed checks will be conducted on these routes by Buncrana Roads Policing Unit and local Garda units.