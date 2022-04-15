Great feeling for Mark Timlin as his late strike earns Finn Harps a point on the road

The nine men of Finn Harps earned a 2-2 draw away to Bohemians on Friday night.

Filip Mihaljevic opened the scoring for Harps from the penalty spot in the first half after Eric McWoods was shown a straight red card.

Dawson Davoy and Ali Coote then put Bohs ahead and the hosts looked set for all three points when Ryan Rainey was shown his second yellow card and sent off.

A Mark Timlin strike deep into injury time then earned Ollie Horgan’s side a point.

After the game, Mark Timlin told Chris Ashmore it was a great feeling scoring the late equaliser…