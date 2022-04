A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a fatal house fire in Doochary.

The body of a woman in her 80s was found inside the house on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested at the scene of the blaze.

Gardai say that the man, who was arrested for causing criminal damage has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning, Friday 15th April 2022 at 10.30am.