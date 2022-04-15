Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mark Timlin’s late goal earns nine men Finn Harps a point in Bohs

Photo: Stephen Doherty

Mark Timlin was the hero for Finn Harps on Friday night after his last gasp goal earned Harps a 2-2 away at Bohemians.

Harps were reduced to ten men after 6 minutes when Eric McWoods was shown a red card but it was Ollie Horgan’s side that opened the scoring with Filip Mihaljevic netting from the penalty spot.

Two quick goals early in the second half turned things in Bohs favour with a Dawson Davoy penalty and an Ali Coote strike giving the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Harps went down to nine men when Ryan Rainey was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the game before Mark Timlin snatched a point for the visitors deep into added time.

Chris Ashmore reports from Dalymount Park…

