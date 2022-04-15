More details emerge on Dr Holohans post at Trinity

Dr. Tony Holohan’s 2 million euro a year post at Trinity College would also have allowed him to have undertaken extra paid or voluntary work in the private sector.

The Irish Independent says the stipulation was contained in a letter from the Secretary General of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, to the Provost of Trinity College setting out the Chief Medical Officers new conditions of employment.

Dr. Holohan announced last week that he would not be proceeding with the new job at Trinity and would instead retire as CMO in July.