A musical drama based on the life of John Hume is to be staged in Derry next year.

It will celebrate the life and work of the former SDLP leader, and has been timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

Hume was one of the leading figures in the 1998 agreement which ended the troubles.

The play, ‘Beyond Belief’ will tell the story of John and his wife Pat and is scheduled for next March and April.