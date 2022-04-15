Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three people arrested in Derry for kidnapping & robbery offences

Three people have been arrested over an assault in Derry earlier this week.

A man was assaulted and forced to hand over money during the incident which happened in the Beraghvale area of the city on Wednesday.

Two men aged 25 and 27, and the 22 year old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping, robbery, arson, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

All three remain in custody at this time assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Detective say that their investigation into this incident is ongoing and are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them on 101.

Advertisement

