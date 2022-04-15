Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
TII urged to carry out survey on stretch of N56

Pressure is mounting on the TII to carry out a traffic survey on one of the main arteries into Letterkenny.

Serious safety concerns have been raised over the busy stretch along the N56, between the roundabout at the Mountain Top and Ellistrin.

It’s hoped that once the survey is complete, right hand turn lanes at strategic points will be installed along the route.

Local Cllr Michael McBride says he has been contacted by a number of residents in the area who are finding it difficult turning into the respective junctions.

He says something must be done urgently:

