Number of water outages in Donegal today

Irish Water are currently repairing several water outages and mains bursts in County Donegal today.

Repairs to a burst water main in the New Row, Beltany area of Raphoe are continuing this afternoon with a fix expected by 4:30pm.

There is also a burst water main affecting Teelin, Carrick and the surrounding areas – in that case, repairs are expected to be completed by 5 o’clock this evening.

Irish Water say that in both cases you should allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.