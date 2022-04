Another man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation following a parade in Derry yesterday.

The arrest of the 44 year old man under the Terrorism Act is the eighth arrest as part of the investigation.

Petrol bombs were thrown at Police in the city during unrest yesterday.

A number of searches were also carried out at addresses in the Creggan area this afternoon.

Six other men, also arrested under the Terrorism Act yesterday, remain in custody at this time.