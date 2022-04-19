Armagh trio have suspensions overturned

Highland Radio Sport understands the suspensions handed down to three Armagh players have been quashed by the Central Appeals Committee.

Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and Aiden Nugent will now be available for Sunday’s provincial championship clash with Donegal in Ballybofey.

The trio were banned for one game for their involvement in the melee at the end of the league tie on the 27th March in Letterkenny.

Last week Rian O’Neill was successful in his appeal for alleged striking but the other three suspensions failed at the first attempt.

That has now changed after the meeting with the CAC and Manager Kieran McGeeney has received a massive boost ahead of their Championship opener.

Donegal will still be without Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee as the county accepted the punishment from the referee’s report on the day of the incident in Letterkenny.