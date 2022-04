Donegal begin their 2022 Ulster championship campaign when they host Armagh in Ballybofey, on Sunday.

Apart from Oisin Gallen and the two suspended players, Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee, Declan Bonner has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Hear what the Donegal manager is expecting from what he rates a good Armagh outfit.

Declan speaking to Tom Comack about how preparations have gone and how Donegal are fixed on the injury front and the challenge he expects Armagh to bring to Ballybofey: