Cost of living set to dominate teaching conferences

The rising cost of living is set to dominate the annual conferences of the teachers trade unions.

The ASTI, INTO and TUI delegates will all vote on proposals to see teachers pay rise in line with inflation.

Members of the three main teaching unions meet for their annual delegate conferences this week , the first time the events have taken place in person since 2019.

The gatherings come against a backdrop of spiralling prices and the issue of teachers pay is set to feature at all three conferences.

The ASTI is to debate a possible ballot for industrial action on a range of pay-related issues, including a call for a pay wage hike for all teachers to combat the rise in the cost of living.

However an emergency motion at the INTO conference will look for measures to address inflation, but stops short of a ballot for strike.

While TUI delegates meeting in Wexford tomorrow will seek immediate renegotiation of pay deals to take spiralling prices into account – and calls for a campaign of industrial action to force the issue if needed

