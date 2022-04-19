Donegal schools still unsure of Ukrainian refugee plans

A Donegal INTO representative says teachers still don’t know when or how many Ukrainian refugee children will be attending schools in the county.

There was some concern that details were not verified by the Education Minister at the annual congress this morning.

Teachers in Donegal are calling for extra supports to be put in place so that the children are in turn supported in the time ahead.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Aine McGinley of the INTO says it’s vital to be proactive on the matter: