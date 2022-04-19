Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal schools still unsure of Ukrainian refugee plans

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A Donegal INTO representative says teachers still don’t know when or how many Ukrainian refugee children will be attending schools in the county.

There was some concern that details were not verified by the Education Minister at the annual congress this morning.

Teachers in Donegal are calling for extra supports to be put in place so that the children are in turn supported in the time ahead.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Aine McGinley of the INTO says it’s vital to be proactive on the matter:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 April 2022
eunan walshe
Audio, News, Top Stories

Highland Radio Community Garda Slot on Tuesday April 19th

19 April 2022
classroom
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal schools still unsure of Ukrainian refugee plans

19 April 2022
shark1
News, Top Stories

Scientists tag giant porbeagle shark off Donegal coast

19 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 April 2022
eunan walshe
Audio, News, Top Stories

Highland Radio Community Garda Slot on Tuesday April 19th

19 April 2022
classroom
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal schools still unsure of Ukrainian refugee plans

19 April 2022
shark1
News, Top Stories

Scientists tag giant porbeagle shark off Donegal coast

19 April 2022
computer - Copy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai in Donegal reissue online safety advice

19 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

16 people arrested in Donegal over Easter Bank Holiday

19 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube