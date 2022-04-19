Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gates of shop car park damaged in weekend incident

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The gates of a shop car park have been damaged in a weekend incident in Buncrana.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in a shop car park on the Cockhill Road in the town between Saturday the 16th of April at 11.30pm and Sunday the 17th of April at 7am.

A black VW Bora that had been parked in the car park was used to attempt to ram the gates and an attempt was made to ram the fence at the rear of the car park also.

The car was then abandoned in a field next to the car park having successfully been rammed through part of the carpark fence.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who travelled on the Cockhill Road between 11.30pm on Saturday night and 7am on Sunday morning and who may have observed any unusual activity in the area to contact them in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

If anybody travelled on that road between those times and believes that they may have captured anything on their dashcam footage that might be beneficial to the investigation, Garda ask them to make contact with them also. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

shark1
News, Top Stories

Scientists tag giant porbeagle shark off Donegal coast

19 April 2022
computer - Copy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai in Donegal reissue online safety advice

19 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

16 people arrested in Donegal over Easter Bank Holiday

19 April 2022
electric car charge
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Vehicles abandoned’ in Donegal over lack of charging points

19 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

shark1
News, Top Stories

Scientists tag giant porbeagle shark off Donegal coast

19 April 2022
computer - Copy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai in Donegal reissue online safety advice

19 April 2022
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

16 people arrested in Donegal over Easter Bank Holiday

19 April 2022
electric car charge
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Vehicles abandoned’ in Donegal over lack of charging points

19 April 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Seventh arrest made following notified parade in Derry

19 April 2022
garda traffic corps
News, Top Stories

Gates of shop car park damaged in weekend incident

19 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube