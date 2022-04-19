Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Government slammed over proposed turf ban

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A Donegal Deputy has slammed a Government proposal to ban the sale of turf.

Cabinet is due to meet virtually this week with the Oireachtas in recess, and the proposed turf ban is to be mentioned but is not expected to be discussed in depth.

Minister Eamon Ryan is to meet the other Coalition party leaders, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, to discuss the issue, but no date has been confirmed yet.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the move will result in the one source of energy that has not seen a dramatic increase in price now being outlawed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government slammed over proposed turf ban

19 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over suspected hit and run

19 April 2022
donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €700,000 allocated to Donegal Airport

19 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Five men arrested after annual parade in Derry

19 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

turf2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government slammed over proposed turf ban

19 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Appeal over suspected hit and run

19 April 2022
donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €700,000 allocated to Donegal Airport

19 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Five men arrested after annual parade in Derry

19 April 2022
classroom
News, Top Stories

Cost of living set to dominate teaching conferences

19 April 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 20s killed in South Donegal RTC

18 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube