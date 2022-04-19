Government slammed over proposed turf ban

A Donegal Deputy has slammed a Government proposal to ban the sale of turf.

Cabinet is due to meet virtually this week with the Oireachtas in recess, and the proposed turf ban is to be mentioned but is not expected to be discussed in depth.

Minister Eamon Ryan is to meet the other Coalition party leaders, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, to discuss the issue, but no date has been confirmed yet.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the move will result in the one source of energy that has not seen a dramatic increase in price now being outlawed: