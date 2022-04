A former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been re-arrested in Mauritius, his lawyers have said.

Sandeep Mooneea and another man were found not guilty of the school teacher’s murder after a high-profile trial in summer 2012.

Mrs McAreavey, who was 27, was attacked and strangled after she returned to her room while on honeymoon in January 2011.

No-one has ever been convicted of her murder.