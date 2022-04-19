Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Scientists tag giant porbeagle shark off Donegal coast

Photo Credit: Dr Nick Payne

An international team of scientists led by Trinity College Dublin have tagged and released a record-breaking 2.8 m porbeagle shark off the coast of Donegal.

The huge female specimen, estimated to weigh 400-500 lb, is the largest ever recorded in Irish waters and likely to be 25-30 years old.

Local anglers (Sid, Terry, and Peter from Counties Cork, Down and Antrim, respectively) worked together to catch the giant “porgie” and transfer it to the scientists’ vessel so the team could quickly measure it, attach two different types of satellite tag, and take samples to examine reproductive status.

Nick Payne, shark biologist and Assistant Professor in Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, said this was a significant moment:
“It is exciting to see such huge porbeagles in Irish waters. The conservation status of porbeagles has been really concerning in this part of the world, with the European population considered critically endangered. There’s evidence that the Donegal coast may act as a globally important reproductive area for this species, with lots of very large female sharks appearing here for a short period in Spring.”

Last week was the first trip in a new research collaboration between Trinity, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), and local shark anglers, together with leading scientists from James Cook University (Australia), University of Miami, and US non-profit Beneath the Waves.

