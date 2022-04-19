Seventh arrest made following notified parade in Derry

A seventh arrest has been made by police in Derry following a notified parade in the city yesterday.

The man, 45-aged years old, was arrested overnight under the Terrorism Act, and he remains in custody this morning.

Five other men arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act also remain in custody at this time.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on 11th May.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.