Tyres slashed on car in Letterkenny

Tyres have been slashed on a car in Letterkenny.

The incident happened at Fairgreen Park on Wednesday the 13th of April between 00.15am and 10am.

A resident in that area woke to discover that three tyres of their car had been slashed overnight and the car door had been forced open. Nothing was stolen from the car.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have seen or heard anything between those times in that area that might help progress their investigation to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.