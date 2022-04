It’s been claimed that a lack of charging facilities in Donegal is resulting in vehicles being abandoned at the side of the road.

There are on-going fears that the lack of infrastructure in the county may lead to a decrease in tourism numbers while also act as a deterrent for people buying electric cars.

Cllr Michael McMahon says some of the ones currently in place are insufficient and too slow to cope with demand.

He says action must be taken as a matter of urgency: