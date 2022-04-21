Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

We need to start putting points on the board – Ollie Horgan

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Finn Harps are on the road Friday night as they travel to Dublin to take on St. Patrick’s Athletic. Kickoff at Richmond Park is 7.45pm.

Harps will be hoping for a win to kick start their season and make up ground on the teams above them, while the hosts, currently third in the table, will be looking to make up points on Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “We’ve been on the end of a few narrow defeats now and while performances have been good at times, moral victories won’t keep you in the division. The reality is we need to start putting points on the board or we’ll find ourselves cut adrift down the bottom. We’ve struggled at Richmond Park over the years, as most visiting teams do in fairness but we’ve got to travel with an eye on getting something from the game.”

In team news David Webster, Ryan Connolly and Conor Tourish are doubts. Ryan Rainey, Eric McWoods and Elie-Gael N’Zeyi are available for selection having served suspensions last time out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

3,035 new Covid 19 cases reported

21 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 April 2022
Polestar2
News, Top Stories

Major traffic delays in Letterkenny

21 April 2022
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Extra buses provided in rural areas to support refugees

21 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

3,035 new Covid 19 cases reported

21 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 April 2022
Polestar2
News, Top Stories

Major traffic delays in Letterkenny

21 April 2022
Bus inside
News, Top Stories

Extra buses provided in rural areas to support refugees

21 April 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Big drop in number of Covid patients in ICU

21 April 2022
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Parts of Buncrana hit by water outage

21 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube