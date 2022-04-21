We need to start putting points on the board – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps are on the road Friday night as they travel to Dublin to take on St. Patrick’s Athletic. Kickoff at Richmond Park is 7.45pm.

Harps will be hoping for a win to kick start their season and make up ground on the teams above them, while the hosts, currently third in the table, will be looking to make up points on Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.

Ollie Horgan told FinnHarps.ie “We’ve been on the end of a few narrow defeats now and while performances have been good at times, moral victories won’t keep you in the division. The reality is we need to start putting points on the board or we’ll find ourselves cut adrift down the bottom. We’ve struggled at Richmond Park over the years, as most visiting teams do in fairness but we’ve got to travel with an eye on getting something from the game.”

In team news David Webster, Ryan Connolly and Conor Tourish are doubts. Ryan Rainey, Eric McWoods and Elie-Gael N’Zeyi are available for selection having served suspensions last time out.