Clones to host Donegal Cavan doubler header

Patrick McBrearty celebrates at Clones. Photo Geraldine Diver.

The Ulster CCC have confirmed the Ulster semi final between Donegal and Cavan will be played in Clones on Sunday 8th May with a 4pm throw in.

That will be the second game of a double header with the Ulster ladies semi final between Donegal and Cavan preceding the men’s tie.

Both games will be LIVE on Highland Radio from St. Tiernach’s Park.

The other senior men’s semi final between either Monaghan or Down and Tyrone or Derry will be played at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Sunday 15th May at 4pm.

Ulster also confirmed Donegal’s minor round two game with Derry will be at Owenbeg on Saturday 7th May at 2pm.

