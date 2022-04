The fire service and local community has been praised for bringing a gorse fire under control in West Donegal.

The fire broke out in the Crolly area yesterday morning, close to a number of properties.

Locals were first on the scene and the blaze was eventually brought under control with the assistance of the fire service.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says yesterday’s events is another example of how a proposed taskforce to tackle grose fires would be beneficial: