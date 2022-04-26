Michael Murphy is the GAA’s Player of the Week

Donegal’s Michael Murphy has been named at the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Glenswilly man received 5,256 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Galway’s Paul Conroy and Wicklow’s Kevin Quinn.

The County Captain was the main man for Donegal in their fine win over Armagh. He scored six points, two of them from play, and was at the heart of many more attacking thrusts over the course of the match.

Along with Murphy, Donegal also had Shaun Patton, Brendan McCole and Michael Langan in the Team of the Week.