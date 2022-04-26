Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Michael Murphy is the GAA’s Player of the Week

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal’s Michael Murphy has been named at the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The Glenswilly man received 5,256 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Galway’s Paul Conroy and Wicklow’s Kevin Quinn.

The County Captain was the main man for Donegal in their fine win over Armagh. He scored six points, two of them from play, and was at the heart of many more attacking thrusts over the course of the match.

Along with Murphy, Donegal also had Shaun Patton, Brendan McCole and Michael Langan in the Team of the Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,837 new Covid 19 tests reported today

26 April 2022
psni car
News

Further arrests in Strabane INLA probe

26 April 2022
engage 1
News, Top Stories

16 Community Engagement Day events planned for Donegal

26 April 2022
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Gardai seek dash cam footage to resolve Milford criminal damage incident

26 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,837 new Covid 19 tests reported today

26 April 2022
psni car
News

Further arrests in Strabane INLA probe

26 April 2022
engage 1
News, Top Stories

16 Community Engagement Day events planned for Donegal

26 April 2022
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Gardai seek dash cam footage to resolve Milford criminal damage incident

26 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube