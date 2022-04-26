Treaty archives exhibition coming to Donegal

An exhibition of archives related to the treaty is coming to Donegal.

The ‘Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives’ exhibition will open at Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny on Thursday May 5th, where it will stay until the 31 May.

The exhibition uses press cuttings, documents and other media to place the Treaty negotiations in the political context of the time. Of Donegal’s six TDs at the time, four voted in favour of the treaty, and two against.

Donegal County Council Archivist Niamh Brennan says a lot of work has gone in to securing this exhibition for Donegal: