Webster out for the season

Finn Harps will be without captain David Webster for the remainder of the season.
The club has confirmed he has a serious knee injury after being stretchered off in their clash with Bohemians earlier this month.
Harps are currently ninth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.
Finn Harps can confirm that captain David Webster will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Bohemians on April 15th.
Everyone at the club wishes Webby the very best with his recovery 👊🔵⚪️#UTH 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/udDqfLnUzS
— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) April 26, 2022