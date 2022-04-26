Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Webster out for the season

David Webster

 

Finn Harps will be without captain David Webster for the remainder of the season.

The club has confirmed he has a serious knee injury after being stretchered off in their clash with Bohemians earlier this month.

Harps are currently ninth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

