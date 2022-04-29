HIQA report is an issue for the whole country – Pringle

A Donegal TD says today’s HIQA report into centres for people with disabilities in Donegal highlights ‘significant failures’ by the HSE right across the country.

Inspection at 18 HSE-run centres in the county found major issues around governance and oversight.

HIQA also highlighted concerns of the HSE’s ability at a national level to bring about improvements, warning that failing to do so could result in a significant safeguarding issue. The HSE are stressing that no safeguarding issues were found during the inspections.

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle says this should be a concern for the entire country………..