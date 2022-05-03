Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Breaking: Fatal crash near Buncrana claims life of man

A man has died following a fatal crash near Buncrana last night.

The collision, involving two vehicles occurred on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh in the area of Meenaward at around 10:50pm.

The driver of one vehicle, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Gardai say the condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is serious.

The Mountain Road is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Church Land Quarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

