Calls for County Development Plan to cater for needs of people with Autism

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for policies to be included in the new County Development Plan to cater for the needs of people with Autism.

Councillor Paul Canning is proposing sensory gardens and secure areas be developed within housing estates across Donegal as well as sensory rooms in public buildings.

The County Development Plan is out for public consultation until June 3rd.

Councillor Canning is urging people to make a submission in a bid to ensure such policies are included in the development plan up 2030: