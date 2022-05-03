Community healthcare workers to hold protest today

Healthcare workers in the community sector are to protest today for better pay and conditions.

SIPTU, Forsa and the INMO have organised the march in Dublin to highlight the need for better pay and respect for the staff who work in organisations like the Rehab group, Pieta House, Local Employment Services and the Irish Wheelchair Association among others.

The trade unions say that Section 39 and Community Healthcare Workers are poorly paid, have poor or no pensions and lack security of employment.

Division Organiser with SIPTU Adrian Kane says the government is not engaging with them: