A campaign is ongoing in a bid to make Changing Places Toilet Facilities mandatory in public buildings.

In Donegal there are no registered Changing Places toilets and only 17 nationwide.

A public consultation is currently underway by the Department of Housing with a view towards altering building regulations to make such amenities mandatory in public buildings.

Donegal mother Claire McDevitt whose 5 year old son Rory has a disability says buildings having a disabled toilet is not enough: