It’s emerged that less than half of women in Donegal offered an initial BreastCheck appointment are attending.

The figures from BreastCheck which show a 42% uptake of appointments by women in the county has led to serious concerns being raised by Donegal Action for Cancer Care.

The service is being extended in Letterkenny over the coming two months during which it will operate 5 days a week.

Chair of DACC, Betty Holmes is appealing to women to avail of the life-saving service: