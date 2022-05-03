Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Russian state broadcast warns of nuclear attack off Donegal coast

Russian State television has broadcast mocked up clips of a nuclear attack in which Ireland is destroyed by a device supposedly being detonated off the coast of Donegal.

According to the Irish Times, the broadcast on Russia-1 was presented by a close associate of Vladimir Putin and falsely claims that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened a nuclear strike on Russia.

Senator Neale Richmond has described it as a chilling insight into the Russian state mindset while MEP Billy Kelleher says it is time to tell the Russian Government that the wild language is simply unacceptable.

Although Ireland is not directly mentioned Dmitry Kiselyov tells of a possible attack on the British Isles as footage plays of Ireland and Britain being wiped off the map by a nuclear weapon:

 

Senator and Security Analyst, Senator Tom Clonan says it’s pure propaganda:

