1,763 HAP properties in Donegal

The number of active Housing Assistance Payment scheme properties across the country was over 60 thousand at the end of last year, an increase of 4.5 per cent on the same date in 2020.

The HAP scheme is a social housing support which sees local authorities paying landlords of private accommodation on behalf of tenants, who pay a rent contribution to them.

According to the Central Statistics Office, there were more than 500 HAP properties in 38 out of 166 local electoral areas.

In Donegal, Letterkenny had the highest figure at 638. Lifford Stranorlar had 278, South Inishowen 238 and the Donegal Electoral Area had 223.

North Inishowen had 185, Glenties 107 and Milford had 94.

That’s a Donegal total of 1,763.

