ATU Letterkenny business seminar to be held next week

ATU are set to host a series of business masterclasses next week on leadership.

This will take place at the Letterkenny Campus on Thursday from 8am to 9:30.

The seminar is being delivered in conjunction with the Letterkenny Chamber and aims to emphasise on important authenticity and integrity is in the modern business environment.

In a statement ATU say it is an opportunity for leaders and managers to reflect on their leadership styles and how it can shape trust, culture and performance in their teams.

Continuing they say that there is a critical link between authenticity and strong governance and that underpins effective decision-making and organisational success.

Head of Department of Business Studies at ATU, Patricia Doherty added, “the ability to lead with authenticity and integrity has never been more important. These seminars provide leaders with the opportunity to reflect, challenge their thinking, and develop practical approaches to building trust, strengthening governance and ethical decision-making, and leading with purpose within their organisations.”